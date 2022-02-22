Polish prime minister calls for immediate sanctions on Russia
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Russia's decision to recognise two regions controlled by separatists as independent "an act of aggression against Ukraine" and said sanctions should be imposed immediately against Moscow.
"The decision to recognise the self-proclaimed 'republics' is a final rejection of dialogue and a flagrant violation of international law. This is an act of aggression against Ukraine, which must be met with an unequivocal response in the form of immediate sanctions," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.
