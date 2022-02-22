NATO's Stoltenberg says Russia staging pretext for invasion of Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned the Russia for recognising as independent the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, accusing Moscow of creating a pretext for a new invasion.
"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again", Stoltenberg said.
"This undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party."
