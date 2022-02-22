Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg says Russia staging pretext for invasion of Ukraine

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned the Russia for recognising as independent the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, accusing Moscow of creating a pretext for a new invasion.

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again", Stoltenberg said.

"This undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

