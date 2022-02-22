Britain to outline some Russia sanctions on Tuesday - UK government source
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will on Tuesday outline some sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, a British government source said, with further sanctions to follow if an invasion happens.
Earlier this month, Britain published new legislation broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey names insider Daly as CEO
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister