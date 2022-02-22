Left Menu

Britain to outline some Russia sanctions on Tuesday - UK government source

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:28 IST
Britain will on Tuesday outline some sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, a British government source said, with further sanctions to follow if an invasion happens.

Earlier this month, Britain published new legislation broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine.

