Germany vows response to Russia's recognition of east Ukraine regions

Baerbock said Germany was consulting with its partners on a reaction to the decision by President Vladimir Putin, which Western countries say could translate into Russian troops crossing the border into Ukraine and sparking a war, despite repeated statements by Russia denying that it plans to attack its neighbor. "Today's recognition of the separatist, self-proclaimed 'people's republics' in east Ukraine by President Putin amounts to a blatant breach of international law and is a heavy blow to all diplomatic efforts to find a diplomatic solution," Baerbock said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:30 IST
Germany vows response to Russia's recognition of east Ukraine regions
Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in east Ukraine as breakaway regions amounts to a "blatant breach of international law," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement on Monday, vowing a response to the decision. Baerbock said Germany was consulting with its partners on a reaction to the decision by President Vladimir Putin, which Western countries say could translate into Russian troops crossing the border into Ukraine and sparking a war, despite repeated statements by Russia denying that it plans to attack its neighbor.

She added: "Germany continues to stand unassailably by Ukraine and its internationally recognised borders. We will react to this breach of international law. We are consulting with our partners."

