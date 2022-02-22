N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will crush U.S. threats
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:45 IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "crush" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said.
