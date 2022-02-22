Left Menu

UK foreign minister Truss says Russian sanctions to be announced Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:53 IST
UK foreign minister Truss says Russian sanctions to be announced Tuesday
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said that the government would announce sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Truss said on Twitter.

