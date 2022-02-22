Left Menu

Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source

The White House has said repeatedly that Biden, who has pledged to name the first Black woman to the job, would announce his pick before the end of the month. Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire later this year, giving Biden a chance to put his stamp on the court, even though his choice will not change the balance of power.

U.S. President Joe Biden has started interviews with top candidates to serve on the Supreme Court "in recent days," a source familiar with the situation said on Monday. The White House has said repeatedly that Biden, who has pledged to name the first Black woman to the job, would announce his pick before the end of the month.

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire later this year, giving Biden a chance to put his stamp on the court, even though his choice will not change the balance of power. The nine-member court currently has six conservative justices and three liberal justices.

