U.N. chief believes Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes Russia has violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine by recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said.

"The United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)