Left Menu

Thane Police summons NCB official Sameer Wankhede in connection with forgery case

Thane Police on Monday summoned former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with an alleged forgery case on a complaint by the Maharashtra excise department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:45 IST
Thane Police summons NCB official Sameer Wankhede in connection with forgery case
Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Police on Monday summoned former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with an alleged forgery case on a complaint by the Maharashtra excise department. "He will have to come to the police station to record his statement along with relevant documents on February 23 (Wednesday)," Thane Police said.

Meanwhile, Wankhede has moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIR by Thane Police against alleged fraudulent bar licence. The court has fixed the hearing in the matter on February 22. He has moved another petition in the Bombay High Court seeking restoration of cancelled bar licence by Thane Collector.

An FIR was filed against Wankhede on Sunday for forgery in Mumbai's Thane for allegedly obtaining a licence for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age, said the Kopri police on Sunday. The action was taken following the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a licence for Sadguru Bar in the city.

Thane collector had issued an order to cancel the licence of the bar. As per the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to do these agreements but he claimed to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Sadguru Hotel of Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of A...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022