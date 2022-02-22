Britain says it will coordinate Russia sanctions with EU
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said she had agreed with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that Britain and the EU would coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Russia.
"We agreed (Britain) and (the EU) will coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Putin’s regime and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine," Truss said on Twitter following a call with Borrell
