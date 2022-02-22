Britain says it will coordinate Russia sanctions with EU

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said she had agreed with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that Britain and the EU would coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Russia.

"We agreed (Britain) and (the EU) will coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Putin’s regime and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine," Truss said on Twitter following a call with Borrell

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)