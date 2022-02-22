Left Menu

BRIEF-UK's Truss Says Spoke To Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Give Support To Ukraine And Discussed The Sanctions Uk Will Be Imposing On Russia

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* UK'S TRUSS SAYS SPOKE TO UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA TO GIVE SUPPORT TO UKRAINE AND DISCUSSED THE SANCTIONS UK WILL BE IMPOSING ON RUSSIA

