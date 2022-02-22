Left Menu

Turkey says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions 'unacceptable'

Turkey on Tuesday assailed Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, calling it a violation of international agreements and Ukraine's territorial integrity. NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both its neighbours, and has offered to mediate the crisis, while warning Moscow against invading Ukraine.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday assailed Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, calling it a violation of international agreements and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both its neighbours, and has offered to mediate the crisis, while warning Moscow against invading Ukraine. Ankara also opposes sanctions on Russia.

"The decision of Russia to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics amounts to a clear violation of not only the Minsk agreements, but also Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We find Russia's so-called decision to be unacceptable and reject it," the ministry said, calling on all sides to respect international law.

