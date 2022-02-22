Canada condemns Russian move on breakaway regions, preparing sanctions
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada condemns Russia's decision to recognize two eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by separatists as independent and will impose sanctions in response, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.
"Canada, with its partners and allies, will react firmly to this blatant disregard for international law," Joly said in a statement. "We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia."
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine