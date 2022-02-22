Left Menu

Canada condemns Russian move on breakaway regions, preparing sanctions

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST
Canada condemns Russia's decision to recognize two eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by separatists as independent and will impose sanctions in response, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

"Canada, with its partners and allies, will react firmly to this blatant disregard for international law," Joly said in a statement. "We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia."

