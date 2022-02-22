Left Menu

U.S., UK, France ask U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:40 IST
The United States, Britain and France have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet later on Monday on Ukraine after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, diplomats said.

Council members Albania, Ireland, Norway and Mexico also support the 15-member body meeting on Monday, diplomats said. Russia, as current president of the Security Council, is responsible for scheduling the meeting.

