U.S., UK, France ask U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:40 IST
The United States, Britain and France have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet later on Monday on Ukraine after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, diplomats said.
Council members Albania, Ireland, Norway and Mexico also support the 15-member body meeting on Monday, diplomats said. Russia, as current president of the Security Council, is responsible for scheduling the meeting.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils