Australia says it will be in lockstep with allies on any Russia sanctions

Australia condemns Russia's decision to recognise two regions in Ukraine controlled by separatists as independent and will be in lockstep with its allies on any sanctions on Russia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Russia should unconditionally move its troops behind its own borders and stop threatening its neighbours, Morrison said during a media briefing.

"It's unacceptable, it's unprovoked, it's unwarranted ... some suggestion that they are peacekeeping is nonsense," Morrison said.

