Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

George Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies

Pinning George Floyd face down on a Minneapolis road in a May 2020 arrest seemed reasonable in the moment, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating the handcuffed Black man's civil rights testified on Monday. Thomas Lane was the third of the three defendants to take the stand in his own defense at the federal trial in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, charged with denying Floyd's right to receive medical aid once in police custody.

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?

Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

Biden meets national security team on Russia, Ukraine, official says

U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting his national security team on Monday about Russia and Ukraine, a White House official said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine to be recognized as independent, a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send in troops. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the White House official made the comments after a Reuters eyewitness saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrive at the White House on the U.S. Presidents Day federal holiday.

Paul Farmer, U.S. doctor dedicated to the world's poor, dies at 62

Paul Farmer, an American doctor and anthropologist dedicated to improving public health in some of the world's poorest countries, died unexpectedly in his sleep in Rwanda, the group he founded said on Monday. He was 62. Farmer founded Partners in Health in Haiti in 1987 and served as chief strategist to the group, which has provided millions of outpatient visits, women's health checkups and home visits in 12 countries, according to its website.

Hate crimes trial goes to jury after prosecutors say 'racial hatred' drove Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery acted out of "racial anger" when they chased the young Black man as they saw him jogging through their Georgia community, a federal prosecutor told jurors at the defendants' hate-crimes trial on Monday. Defense lawyers argued that their clients, despite a lengthy record of racist discourse, pursued Arbery because they were suspicious of his conduct, not because of his race.

Reuters wins Polk Award for series on intimidation of U.S. election workers

The staff of Reuters has received a George Polk Award for its coverage of widespread intimidation of U.S. election workers by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The prestigious Polk Awards, presented by Long Island University in the United States, honor special achievement in journalism, with particular focus on investigative reporting in the public interest.

Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they believe a shooting that left one woman dead and five people wounded at a protest over police violence on Saturday night was triggered by a clash between an armed homeowner and armed demonstrators. The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid.

National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

When Joenes Gellada joined the National Guard, he never imagined that would mean one day training as a nursing assistant. "Never in my wildest dreams," he said as he completed his two-week training course at Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin on Friday.

Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source

U.S. President Joe Biden has started interviews with top candidates to serve on the Supreme Court "in recent days," a source familiar with the situation said on Monday. The White House has said repeatedly that Biden, who has pledged to name the first Black woman to the job, would announce his pick before the end of the month.

