BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 05:40 IST
Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH KOREA'S MOON JAE-IN TO PRESIDE OVER NSC MEETING TO DISCUSS UKRAINE CRISIS - YONHAP Source text: https://bit.ly/3s9mkve

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

