BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 05:40 IST
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* SOUTH KOREA'S MOON JAE-IN TO PRESIDE OVER NSC MEETING TO DISCUSS UKRAINE CRISIS - YONHAP Source text: https://bit.ly/3s9mkve
