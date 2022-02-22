Left Menu

Ukraine assured of 'resolute and united' response from EU against Russia, Kyiv says

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 06:08 IST
Ukraine was assured of a "resolute and united" response from the European Union against Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after speaking to the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

"We share the same assessment of Russia's illegal decision," Kuleba said.

