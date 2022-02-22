Left Menu

China's embassy in Ukraine warns Chinese nationals to avoid 'unstable' areas

"The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine reminds Chinese citizens and Chinese-funded enterprises in Ukraine to pay attention to the safety notices issued locally and do not go to unstable areas." Earlier this month, countries including the United States, Britain and Germany have told their nationals to leave Ukraine on concerns of an impending invasion by Russia.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-02-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 06:48 IST
China's embassy in Ukraine warns Chinese nationals to avoid 'unstable' areas
  • Country:
  • China

China's embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday warned Chinese nationals and businesses in Ukraine against venturing to "unstable" areas, but stopped short of telling them to consider leaving the country as many other nations have advised their own citizens. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace" after recognising them as independent.

"At present, the situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone major changes," the Chinese embassy said in a statement on its website. "The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine reminds Chinese citizens and Chinese-funded enterprises in Ukraine to pay attention to the safety notices issued locally and do not go to unstable areas."

Earlier this month, countries including the United States, Britain and Germany have told their nationals to leave Ukraine on concerns of an impending invasion by Russia. In contrast, China has told its citizens in Ukraine to closely follow local developments, and kept its embassy in Ukraine operating normally, while criticising the United States for "hyping up" the threat of war.

Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine but has threatened unspecified "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour will never join NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022