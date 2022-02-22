Ukraine's foreign minister confirms he will meet Blinken

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington over the deepening crisis in Ukraine after the pair spoke again.

"Taking into account the dynamics of the situation, I had another call with @SecBlinken ahead of our tomorrow's meeting in Washington, DC," he wrote on Twitter.

"Key topic: sanctions. I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)