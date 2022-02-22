Left Menu

Ukraine's foreign minister confirms he will meet Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 06:55 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister confirms he will meet Blinken

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington over the deepening crisis in Ukraine after the pair spoke again.

"Taking into account the dynamics of the situation, I had another call with @SecBlinken ahead of our tomorrow's meeting in Washington, DC," he wrote on Twitter.

"Key topic: sanctions. I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022