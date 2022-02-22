Ukraine's foreign minister confirms he will meet Blinken
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 06:55 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington over the deepening crisis in Ukraine after the pair spoke again.
"Taking into account the dynamics of the situation, I had another call with @SecBlinken ahead of our tomorrow's meeting in Washington, DC," he wrote on Twitter.
"Key topic: sanctions. I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Washington
- Ukraine
- State
- Russia
- DC
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ottawa declares state of emergency amid ongoing 'freedom convoy' protests
Over 12.07 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre
Hong Kong's zero-COVID stategy under pressure as cases soar
Bommai in Delhi to hold meeting with state MPs, meet FM
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA