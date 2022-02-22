Japan condemns Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday condemned Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, and said Tokyo intended to coordinate with other countries on sanctions against Moscow.
"Our country will keep a close eye on the situation with grave concern, and coordinate with the G7 (group of seven advanced economies) and international community on stern responses including sanctions," Hayashi told a news conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
