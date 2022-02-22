U.N. regrets Russia's 'peacekeeping' mission, warns over risk of 'major conflict'

The United Nations regretted Russia's order to deploy troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported 'peacekeeping mission', the body's political affairs chief told an emergency Security Council meeting on Monday, warning that the risk of 'major conflict' was real and needed to be prevented.

Speaking at the last minute meeting over Ukraine, U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo reiterated that the United Nations was committed to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognised borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)