China at U.N. urges all parties in Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:50 IST
China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Monday called all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that might fuel tensions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.
In very brief remarks at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun also said Beijing welcomed and encouraged every effort for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
