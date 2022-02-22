Left Menu

STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore, 1 held

The STF registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, 1985 and investigation is on.Since 2020, the STF, in a special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 49 kg of brown sugar and 89 quintals of ganja, and have arrested 123 drug peddlers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:51 IST
STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore, 1 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized 1.227 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore and arrested a wanted drug peddler in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

The STF raided a place near Pahal crossing under Khurda district and seized the narcotic drugs from the drug peddler. He was involved in several other drug cases registered in different districts of the state The police also seized a bike and five mobile phones from the possession of the drug peddler. The STF registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and investigation is on.

Since 2020, the STF, in a special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 49 kg of brown sugar and 89 quintals of ganja, and have arrested 123 drug peddlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022