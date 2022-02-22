STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore, 1 held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized 1.227 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore and arrested a wanted drug peddler in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

The STF raided a place near Pahal crossing under Khurda district and seized the narcotic drugs from the drug peddler. He was involved in several other drug cases registered in different districts of the state The police also seized a bike and five mobile phones from the possession of the drug peddler. The STF registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and investigation is on.

Since 2020, the STF, in a special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 49 kg of brown sugar and 89 quintals of ganja, and have arrested 123 drug peddlers.

