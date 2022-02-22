Left Menu

India reports 13,405 new COVID cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:56 IST
India reports 13,405 new COVID cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. According to the bulletin, the country's active cases currently stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226.

10,84,247 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is 1.98 per cent.

As many as 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

