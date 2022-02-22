Left Menu

China warns U.S. against including Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific plan

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the United States should not include Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, in America's Indo-Pacific strategy. Still, China is willing to manage its differences with the United States and stabilise bilateral ties, Wang said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the United States should not include Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, in America's Indo-Pacific strategy. Earlier this month, the United States said it would commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific. Washington also said it would work with partners inside and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the strait dividing Taiwan from China.

The attempt to include Taiwan in the strategy to contain China is sending all the "wrong signals", Wang told Blinken on a phone call, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. Still, China is willing to manage its differences with the United States and stabilise bilateral ties, Wang said.

