Two women held in Nagaland with 129 gms with suspected brown sugar

The police on Monday recovered 129 grams of suspected brown sugar from two drug smugglers from the Dimapur railway station.

ANI | Dimapur (Nagaland) | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:36 IST
Two women held in Nagaland with 129 gms with suspected brown sugar
Women with suspected brown sugar (Pic Credit: Dimapur Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The police on Monday recovered 129 grams of suspected brown sugar from two drug smugglers from the Dimapur railway station.

The two accused women have been held after brown sugar was seized from them at the Dimapur railway station in Nagaland. They were suspiciously moving when the police personnel stopped them.

"Alert GRPS personnel of Dimapur police during routine checking at the Railway station noticed two women moving in a suspicious manner. Upon frisking, the police recovered 129 grams of suspected brown sugar," said the Dimapur police in a Twitter post, adding that the smugglers have been arrested. (ANI)

