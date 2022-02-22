Left Menu

Scoreboard: 4th WODI, India vs NZ

PTI | Queenstown | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:39 IST
Scoreboard: 4th WODI, India vs NZ
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard of the fourth WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

New Zealand Innings: Sophie Devine c Mandhana b Renuka Singh 32 Suzie Bates st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 41 Amelia Kerr not out 68 Amy Satterthwaite b Meghna Singh 32 Frances Mackay b Renuka Singh 7 Lauren Down b Deepti Sharma 5 Jess Kerr not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For five wickets in 20 Overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-84, 3-132, 4-164, 5-176.

Bowling: Meghna Singh 4-0-45-1, Renuka Singh 4-0-33-2, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-12-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-49-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-25-0.

India innings: Smriti Mandhana c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 13 Shafali Verma c Bates b F Mackay 0 Yastika Bhatia c Bates b Jess Kerr 0 Pooja Vastrakar c Satterthwaite b Jensen 4 Mithali Raj b Jess Kerr 30 Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 52 Deepti Sharma b Amelia Kerr 9 Sneh Rana c Rosemary Mair b F Mackay 9 Meghna Singh not out 0 Renuka Singh b Amelia Kerr 0 Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Amelia Kerr 4 Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7 Total: (all out in 17.5 Overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-8, 3-12, 4-19, 5-96, 6-105 , 7-124, 8-124, 9-124, 10-128.

Bowling: Frances Mackay 3-0-22-2, Jess Kerr 3-0-11-2, Hayley Jensen 4-0-32-3, Rosemary Mair 3-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 3.5-0-30-3, Sophie Devine 1-0-2-0.

