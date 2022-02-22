Left Menu

Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded in separatist shelling

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said two soldiers have been killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increase.

The military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 84 cases of shelling by separatists who it said had opened fire on about 40 settlements along the front line using heavy artillery.

Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking the violence, saying Moscow used it as a pretext to formally recognise eastern Ukraine as independent and move its troops into the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

