Left Menu

Why UP govt did not move SC over bail to Ashish Mishra: Jayant Chaudhary

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:58 IST
Why UP govt did not move SC over bail to Ashish Mishra: Jayant Chaudhary
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chuadhary on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging the BJP is anti-farmer.

He also questioned why the UP government did not file a review petition in the Supreme Court after the decision of the Allahabad High Court, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra, a key accused in the case and son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

His remarks come a day after families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence moved Supreme Court and a day ahead of assembly elections in the district.

"Yogi ji should tell, why was he so happy with Ashish Mishra Teni getting bail? Why the UP government did not submit a review petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Allahabad High Court? The point is clear: BJP government is anti-farmer," Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi.

A single judge bench of the high court, on February 10, had granted the relief of bail to Mishra who had spent four months in custody.

On October 3, last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were moved down by the SUV. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist had also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022