PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:07 IST
Three loot over Rs 11 lakh from man in Punjabi Bagh area
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three bike-borne men allegedly robbed a person of over Rs 11 lakh in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday. Police received information at 2:30 pm on Monday from victim Ratan Shukla Baidya about robbery of Rs 11 lakh committed by three motorcycle borne men at Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, while he was going towards Jakhira, a senior police officer said. The victim works for a mobile recharge dealer based in Rampura, Delhi and had collected cash from different locations in Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri and Keshopur Mandi, the officer said. Total cash collected and robbed was Rs 11,35,200. A case under robbery sections has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and 10 teams have been formed for the investigation, police said.

