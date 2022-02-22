Left Menu

2 held for torching autos, motorcycle in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Two persons were taken into police custody for allegedly torching two autos and a motorcycle in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, informed KC Narayana Gowda, Minister-in-charge, Shivamogga District on Tuesday.

KC Narayana Gowda, Minister-in-charge, Shivamogga District, Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were taken into police custody for allegedly torching two autos and a motorcycle in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, informed KC Narayana Gowda, Minister-in-charge, Shivamogga District on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, "The overall situation is peaceful. The public should not worry as the situation will normalize soon. Two persons named Kasif and Nadeem-taken were into custody by police. Kasif has around 10 cases on him."

Shivamogga has been facing violence over the past few days after the killing of a 26-years old Bajrang Dal activist in the district. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

