PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Uttarakhand accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:19 IST
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Uttarakhand accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Uttarakhand. PM Modi also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for injured persons in the accident which took place earlier today.

"PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to an accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO said in a tweet. A total of 11 persons died and two were injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests fell into the gorge near Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road in Budam village of Uttarakhand's Champawat on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

