West Bengal constitutes 3-member SIT to prove student's death

West Bengal Police on Tuesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a student in Aliah University in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Police on Tuesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a student in Aliah University in the state. The investigation will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh.

Further, SIT will submit its report within 15 days, the official order by the West Bengal government stated. Days after protests erupted over the death of the student from Aliah University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave the direction for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Director-General of Police.

Anis Khan, a student of Aliah University, was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Banerjee said, "I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished." The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

