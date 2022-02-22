Left Menu

U.N. Myanmar expert calls for cutting junta's access to arms, oil and gas

The U.N. human rights expert on Myanmar said on Tuesday that Russia and China were providing the junta with fighter jets and armored vehicles, and urged the U.N. Security Council to halt the flow of arms he said were being used against civilians.

"It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar," Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman serving in the independent post, said in a report also naming Serbia as a weapons vendor. He called for cutting the military's access to oil and gas and foreign exchange reserves and for preventing states and the private sector from buying resources such as timber, gemstones, and rare earth products when funds are channeled to the junta.

