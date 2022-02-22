Left Menu

NATO and EU cannot allow violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, Spanish Minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:31 IST
Margarita Robles Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Spain

The NATO and European Union countries cannot allow the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine that has happened early on Tuesday morning, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

"Russia must know the firmness of EU and NATO is absolute and total," she said in an interview with radio station COPE. "We cannot allow a violation of international law nor the attack to Ukraine's territorial integrity, which is what has happened, without a doubt."

Spain and its partners would still give a chance to diplomacy, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

