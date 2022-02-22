STF nabs drug peddler

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a notorious drug peddler on the run for about a month after seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore from his place, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Md Raja of Ghoradia village under Delang Police Station limits in Puri district. He was wanted by the police in the drug seizure case, the STF said in statement, adding that a case was registered against him under NDPS Act, 1985.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of STF conducted a raid and apprehended Raja on Monday. On January 24/25 intervening night, contraband brown sugar 3.100 kg gram, cash of Rs 65.32 lakh, three 7 MM pistol, 7 magazine, 43 rounds of 7 MM ammunition were seized. However, Raja was absconding since the seizure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)