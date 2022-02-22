Left Menu

Delhi: Neighbour assaults woman for getting engaged to someone else, commits suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Upset over his neighbour getting engaged to someone else, a man physically assaulted her in northeast Delhi before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old woman sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital here, they said.

According to police, both lived in the same locality in Loni, Ghaziabad and the man wanted to marry the woman.

He attacked her at around 7.30 am on Monday in Delhi's Meet Nagar while she was on her way to work. He then returned home and ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said, adding no suicide note was found.

''A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and investigation was taken up," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast).

"However, we got to know later that the accused had committed suicide in his home which comes under the jurisdiction of Loni police station in Ghaziabad,'' he added.

The woman's father told police she had recently got engaged to man named Deepak but their neighbour was annoyed with this and allegedly attacked her, the senior officer said.

The woman was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, but later referred to Max hospital in Patparganj, they said.

