I&B Ministry blocks social media accounts of 'Punjab Politics TV' linked to Sikhs For Justice

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based "Punjab Politics TV" having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of "Punjab Politics TV".

The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity.

(With Inputs from PIB)