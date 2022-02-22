Left Menu

Six dead after fire breaks out in factory in Himachal's Una

A fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bathri Industrial Area of Una on Tuesday killing six persons.

ANI | Una (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:58 IST
Six dead after fire breaks out in factory in Himachal's Una
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bathri Industrial Area of Una on Tuesday killing six persons. Six persons died and 12 others were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory here, said the local police on the basis of preliminary information. The injured are being admitted to the hospital in Una.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur told reporters, "The police reached the spot as soon as the incident took place. The cause of the fire will be investigated. According to the information received, six persons have died and around 12 are injured, who have been sent to the regional hospital Una for treatment." Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022