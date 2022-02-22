EU foreign ministers may decide on Russia sanctions in the afternoon, official says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign ministers may decide on Russia sanctions after a meeting in Paris this afternoon, according to an EU official, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
In the morning, EU ambassadors in Brussels were set to discuss a wider sanctions package than considered on Monday, the official said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils