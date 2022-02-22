Left Menu

10-yr-old girl raped near school in MP

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man after she went out of her school in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in a village under Harpalpur police station area on Monday following which the 50-year-old accused was arrested, they said.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man after she went out of her school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in a village under Harpalpur police station area on Monday following which the 50-year-old accused was arrested, they said. The Class 5 student went behind her school building to answer nature's call during her classes.

A 50-year-old man then forcibly took her to a deserted place nearby and allegedly raped her, Harpalpur police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh said.

Some villagers rushed to the spot after hearing cries of the girl and alerted the police, he said. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

