Left Menu

3 motorcycle-borne men loot over Rs 11 lakh in Delhi

Three men on motorcycles allegedly looted over Rs 11 lakh from a man under the Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:20 IST
3 motorcycle-borne men loot over Rs 11 lakh in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men on motorcycles allegedly looted over Rs 11 lakh from a man under the Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, police said on Tuesday. The police said it received at 2:30 pm on Monday it received a call about committing robbery of Rs 11 lakh by three motorcycle-borne bikers under the Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, while going towards Jakhira.

The victim Ratan Shukla Baidya, works for a mobile recharge dealer based in Rampura Delhi and had collected cash from different locations in Tilak Nagar, Vikas Puri and Kesopur Pur Mandi and was going towards Jakhira. A case under robbery sections had been registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

"For the investigation of this case, 10 different teams had been formed for technical analysis of criminals using similar modus operandi, criminals that are released from jail and are listed, mobile phones and CCTV footage. The total cash collected and robbed is Rs 11,35,200," the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022