Parliament engage to find cost-effective alternative venues

Parliament says it is considering all options available to determine a suitable and affordable venue that will hold National Assembly plenary sittings.

The National Assembly and its chamber were destroyed in the blaze earlier this year.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said Parliament is still engaging with possible venues to find a cost-effective alternative.

"While a decision was taken for the sitting of the National Assembly to be hosted at the Good Hope Chamber, one of the buildings in the regular precincts of Parliament unaffected by the fire, Parliament is currently exploring a longer-term, affordable and feasible alternative, with adequate capacity to accommodate all Members of the House physically.

"In this regard, the CTICC [Cape Town International Convention Centre] is one of the options being explored, and engagements are taking place with its management. Parliament will, as per agreement at the Friday meeting with the CTICC, provide the company with a comprehensive list of needs and requirements to determine the cost (quotation) of hosting the Assembly business at the venue," Mothapo said.

He refuted media reports that the cost of moving the National Assembly to the CTICC will be at least R950 000 a day.

"Parliament has noted with concern speculation by the Sunday Times regarding the ongoing discussions between Parliament and various stakeholders regarding the alternative longer-term venues for the plenary sittings of the National Assembly.

"The daily costs published… is unfortunate speculation and misleading. The guesswork has no factual basis, as no costs have yet been determined, either for the CTICC or other venues Parliament is considering," he said.

Mothapo said Parliament will keep the nation abreast of any developments.

"In the interest of openness and transparency, Parliament will inform the public about the costs of holding sittings at any alternative venue that would be decided, once such prices are determined. As we said before, whatever venue Parliament will opt for must be financially sensible, feasible and strengthen Parliament's ability to fulfil its constitutional functions."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)