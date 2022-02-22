Left Menu

Mumbai: Four held in connection with pornography case

The Mumbai polices crime branch has arrested four persons in connection with a pornography-related case lodged against actor Gehena Vasisth, an official said on Tuesday. While probing in the case against the actor, the property cell got information about four more persons involved in the crime, following which they were arrested post enquiry, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:29 IST
Mumbai: Four held in connection with pornography case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons in connection with a pornography-related case lodged against actor Gehena Vasisth, an official said on Tuesday. The property cell of the crime branch on Monday arrested four persons, including a casting director, the official said.

At least three FIRs had been registered against Vasisth last year for allegedly creating pornographic content and uploading them on some OTT platforms. The actor had secured bail in two cases, while the Supreme Court had granted her protection from arrest in the third case, he said. While probing in the case against the actor, the property cell got information about four more persons involved in the crime, following which they were arrested post enquiry, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022