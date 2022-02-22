Mumbai: Four held in connection with pornography case

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons in connection with a pornography-related case lodged against actor Gehena Vasisth, an official said on Tuesday. The property cell of the crime branch on Monday arrested four persons, including a casting director, the official said.

At least three FIRs had been registered against Vasisth last year for allegedly creating pornographic content and uploading them on some OTT platforms. The actor had secured bail in two cases, while the Supreme Court had granted her protection from arrest in the third case, he said. While probing in the case against the actor, the property cell got information about four more persons involved in the crime, following which they were arrested post enquiry, the official said.

