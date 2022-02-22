Mumbai: Four held in connection with pornography case
The Mumbai polices crime branch has arrested four persons in connection with a pornography-related case lodged against actor Gehena Vasisth, an official said on Tuesday. While probing in the case against the actor, the property cell got information about four more persons involved in the crime, following which they were arrested post enquiry, the official said.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons in connection with a pornography-related case lodged against actor Gehena Vasisth, an official said on Tuesday. The property cell of the crime branch on Monday arrested four persons, including a casting director, the official said.
At least three FIRs had been registered against Vasisth last year for allegedly creating pornographic content and uploading them on some OTT platforms. The actor had secured bail in two cases, while the Supreme Court had granted her protection from arrest in the third case, he said. While probing in the case against the actor, the property cell got information about four more persons involved in the crime, following which they were arrested post enquiry, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Vasisth
- Supreme Court
- Gehena Vasisth
ALSO READ
Can 7th rank Mumbai overtake top Asia Pacific data centre Singapore?
2 women knocked down by unidentified vehicle on Mumbai-Nashik highway
Mumbai: AAP opposes plan to build RTO shed in Aarey forest, asks CM to scrap PWD tender
After dramatic move, Chhangte says Mumbai City was his "best choice"
BJP MLA demands Lata Mangeshkar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai