Shelling on line of contact in eastern Ukraine resumes -diplomatic source
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Shelling resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning according to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, a diplomatic source said.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been thrust to the forefront of a standoff between Russia and the West and Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.
