Shelling on line of contact in eastern Ukraine resumes -diplomatic source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shelling resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning according to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, a diplomatic source said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been thrust to the forefront of a standoff between Russia and the West and Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

