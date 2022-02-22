Shelling on line of contact in eastern Ukraine resumes -diplomatic source

Shelling resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning according to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, a diplomatic source said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been thrust to the forefront of a standoff between Russia and the West and Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.

