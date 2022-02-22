Left Menu

3 held with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh

The police nabbed three of the accused Ramavatar Gupta 58, Birendra Kumar Verma 54, both from neighbouring Durg district, and Rukdeo Parte 40, hailing from Balaghat district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.The two other car occupants - Tejlal Dhurve 40 and Ganesh 25 - managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:50 IST
Three persons were arrested after police seized a leopard skin from their car in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday night intercepted a car with five occupants at Rengakhar forest check post near Mohgaon village, Rajnandgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Jayprakash Badhai said.

During a search, the police seized a leopard skin kept inside a luggage trunk in the car, he said, adding that the five persons were heading towards Salhewara village to sell the animal body part. The police nabbed three of the accused Ramavatar Gupta (58), Birendra Kumar Verma (54), both from neighbouring Durg district, and Rukdeo Parte (40), hailing from Balaghat district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The two other car occupants - Tejlal Dhurve (40) and Ganesh (25) - managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. Efforts were on to nab them, the official said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. It was not yet known from where they got the animal skin, he added.

