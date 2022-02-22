3 held with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh

Three persons were arrested after police seized a leopard skin from their car in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday night intercepted a car with five occupants at Rengakhar forest check post near Mohgaon village, Rajnandgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Jayprakash Badhai said.

During a search, the police seized a leopard skin kept inside a luggage trunk in the car, he said, adding that the five persons were heading towards Salhewara village to sell the animal body part. The police nabbed three of the accused Ramavatar Gupta (58), Birendra Kumar Verma (54), both from neighbouring Durg district, and Rukdeo Parte (40), hailing from Balaghat district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The two other car occupants - Tejlal Dhurve (40) and Ganesh (25) - managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. Efforts were on to nab them, the official said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. It was not yet known from where they got the animal skin, he added.

