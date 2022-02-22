Woman, 6 others held for killing husband in Delhi

A woman has been arrested along with six others for allegedly killing her husband here, officials said on Tuesday. The woman had an extra-marital relationship with Gaurav Teotia, one of the accused, who offered Rs four lakh each to his five accomplices to kill 35-year-old Pradeep, a milkman by profession, they said. The arrests were made a day after Pradeep's body was found on Heliport Road in Rohini, they said.

Pradeep was a resident of Rithala in Rohini and his wife Seema was in a relationship with Teotia for the past eight years and wanted to live together, police said. The other accused have been identified as Rinku Panwar (22), Saurabh Chaudhary (23), Prashant (22), Parvinder (23), Vishan kumar (18), the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said after receiving information on Monday that a body was lying on Heliport Road, a team reached the spot and found Pradeep who had gunshot injuries on his vital parts. He was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead, he added. A case of murder and other relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered, police said, adding that human intelligence and analysis of call detail records were intensified. ''Several of his friends and family members were interrogated. The locations of the accused were ascertained in Deoli Khanpur, Sultanpuri, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, our teams immediately swung into action and apprehended all of them from their hideouts,'' Tayal said.

Interrogation revealed that Teotia and the deceased's wife were in an illicit relationship and wanted to live together. Therefore, Teotia and the woman decided to eliminate Pardeep, the officer added. Two bikes, two country-made pistols along with four live cartridges, one country-made pistol with six live cartridges and mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

