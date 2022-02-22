Left Menu

UK says Ukrainian regions recognised by Putin include territory 'beyond line of control'

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:53 IST
Some of the territory recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the other side of the line of control which separates rebel regions of Ukraine from the rest of the country, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"What we saw through the night was President Putin's declaration that he is going to recognise the independent states in the Donbass region, worryingly some of that includes territory that is actually on the other side of the line of control," Wallace said.

