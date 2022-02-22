Left Menu

AMISOM hails Djiboutian troops for restoring peace and security in Somalia

The Djiboutian troops from the seventh battalion on Tuesday received service medals at the end of two and a half years of service with the Mission.

Updated: 22-02-2022 14:56 IST
AMISOM hails Djiboutian troops for restoring peace and security in Somalia
Col. Hassan praised the soldiers for their steadfastness in implementing the AMISOM mandate and securing Beletweyne town and surrounding areas. Image Credit: Twitter(@amisomsomalia)
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has hailed Djiboutian troops for contributing to efforts to restore peace and security in Somalia.

The Djiboutian troops from the seventh battalion on Tuesday received service medals at the end of two and a half years of service with the Mission. Djibouti is one of the AMISOM troop-contributing countries, alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.

The AMISOM Sector Four Commander, Col. Hassan Jama Farah, and his deputy, Col. Yeshiwas Kerbet, presided over the ceremony held in Beletweyne.

Col. Hassan praised the soldiers for their steadfastness in implementing the AMISOM mandate and securing Beletweyne town and surrounding areas.

"We honour the outgoing battalion of the Djiboutian army for securing Somalia especially the Hiraan and Galgadud regions," stated Col. Hassan.

The commander of AMISOM Djibouti forces, Col. Abdullahi Muse Omar, also hailed the soldiers for delivering humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities in the region.

"You did your best including responding to last year's drought, the devastating floods, and the ongoing famine situation," explained Col. Abdullahi.

Besides conducting military offensives, the troops implemented Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to support communities living in the AMISOM area of responsibility in the Hiraan region.

(With Inputs from APO)

